2017: 'We're lucky Trump didn't know what he was doing'

"Are you crying, Anne Applebaum?", the British radio host asked.

It was off-the-mike and early in the morning, London time, on 9 November 2016, in the studio of BBC Radio Four's flagship Today programme and Applebaum, a US journalist and historian, was holding her head in her hands, while listening to a live-feed of Donald Trump's presidential victory speech in Washington.

"Of course, I wasn't [crying], but it must have looked that way," Applebaum said, recalling the moment four y...