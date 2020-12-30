Ad
euobserver
US president Donald Trump: EU leaders stopped meeting him (Photo: The White House)

Interview

2017: 'We're lucky Trump didn't know what he was doing'

20th Anniversary
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

"Are you crying, Anne Applebaum?", the British radio host asked.

It was off-the-mike and early in the morning, London time, on 9 November 2016, in the studio of BBC Radio Four's flagship Today programme and Applebaum, a US journalist and historian, was holding her head in her hands, while listening to a live-feed of Donald Trump's presidential victory speech in Washington.

"Of course, I wasn't [crying], but it must have looked that way," Applebaum said, recalling the moment four y...

20th Anniversary

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

