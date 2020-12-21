2001: September 11 and the female Danish Imam

Sherin Khankan is a 45-year old mother of four. She is also Denmark's first female Imam and runs the Mariam Mosque in Copenhagen.

"We are the first mosque in Scandinavia that conducts interfaith marriages," she told EUobserver.

The daughter of a Syrian political refugee and a Finnish mother, Khankan says Muslim women must be allowed to marry whoever they choose, regardless of religious beliefs.

"We also give Muslim women the right to Islamic divorce and have made a fusion be...