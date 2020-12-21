Ad
euobserver
Sherin Khankan: 'We are the first mosque in Scandinavia that conducts interfaith marriages.' (Photo: Sherin Khankan)

Interview

2001: September 11 and the female Danish Imam

20th Anniversary
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Sherin Khankan is a 45-year old mother of four. She is also Denmark's first female Imam and runs the Mariam Mosque in Copenhagen.

"We are the first mosque in Scandinavia that conducts interfaith marriages," she told EUobserver.

The daughter of a Syrian political refugee and a Finnish mother, Khankan says Muslim women must be allowed to marry whoever they choose, regardless of religious beliefs.

"We also give Muslim women the right to Islamic divorce and have made a fusion be...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
20th AnniversaryInterview

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Celebrate with us. EUobserver's 20 years of independent EU news
Sherin Khankan: 'We are the first mosque in Scandinavia that conducts interfaith marriages.' (Photo: Sherin Khankan)

Tags

20th AnniversaryInterview

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections