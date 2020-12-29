Ad
euobserver
American whistleblower Edward Snowden (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Interview

2013: Snowden was 'wake-up call' for GDPR

20th Anniversary
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

In the summer of 2013, American whistleblower Edward Snowden leaked highly-classified information from the National Security Agency, revealing that US intelligence services were collecting worldwide user-data from companies like Microsoft, Google, Apple, Yahoo, Facebook and YouTube.

At that time, the then EU commissioner for justice, Viviane Reding, was still trying to find majorities in the European Parliament and the European Council to update the 1995 Data Protection Directive, and r...

20th Anniversary

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

