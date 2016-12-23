EU court to rule on humanitarian visas

By Eric Maurice

Is an EU country obliged to grant humanitarian visas to people who are not yet on its territory?

The answer to that question will be decided by the European Court of Justice after a Belgian body filed a case in an emergency procedure, it emerged this weekend.

