Monday

7th Dec 2020

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

Belgian expulsion orders of EU nationals lowest in years

  • Some 66 percent of the foreign population in Belgium are EU nationals (Photo: Alice Latta)

By

Belgium revoked the residency rights of 600 EU nationals last year, in what have been described as de facto "expulsion orders".

The figure represented a steep drop from previous years, which peaked at over 2,700 in 2013.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The orders applied to people who had lived more than three months, but less than five years, in Belgium and were considered a state-burden for not having enough or any income to sustain themselves.

With no right of residency, people cannot access social services like housing or unemployment benefits.

"There is no forceful removal from the territory of an EU citizen, except when we talk about criminals," Jean-Michel Lafleur, a professor of ethnic and migration studies at the University of Liège in Belgium, told EUobserver on Friday (4 December).

Such orders are legal under a 2004 EU citizenship law, although Belgium abused the system in the past.

Lafleur, along with fellow Liège University researcher Daniela Vintila co-authored, a three-volume study that looked at welfare services accessed by EU and non-EU migrants in their countries of residence.

They noted that some 66 percent of foreigners living in Belgium were EU nationals.

Of those, French and Italian residents were the most prevalent, with 18 percent each, followed by Romanians (9 percent) and Poles (8 percent).

The residency withdrawals cited by Lafleur were taken from Belgian state figures, which tabulated 16,563 such orders between 2008 and 2019.

According to Belgium, Romanians and Bulgarians had their residency rights removed the most often.

But Italian and Dutch nationals also figured highly, coming in third place over the years.

Almost every member state applies sanction regimes such as the one in Belgium.

The exceptions are Croatia, the Czech Republic, Italy, Latvia, Portugal, and Romania.

But for its part, Belgium ran into trouble in 2011 for applying EU rules too broadly.

Reports started to emerge of EU nationals receiving expulsion orders for having demanded help over hospital or utility bills.

Others, who worked at schools and hospitals in social-services work programmes, were also told to exit the country.

"There were cases where the police were harassing people, telling them they have to leave," said Lafleur.

At the time, Maggie De Block was Belgium's secretary of state for migration.

She accused EU nationals of "welfare abuse".

But critics said her policies were, in fact, designed to stem migration of what De Block's government considered to be "undesirable EU citizens."

Freedom of movement is a cornerstone of the EU treaty.

And its guardian, the European Commission, weighed in with infringement proceedings against Belgium over the matter in 2013.

This may explain, in part, why the Belgian expulsion orders dropped to 600 in 2019.

But Liège University's Lafleur also evoked the chilling effect of past policies.

"People self-select and decide not to use welfare when they can because they want to make sure they don't lose their right to reside in Belgium," he told EUobserver.

And some of those now living on the streets in Brussels might well be EU nationals who have had their residency rights revoked, Lafleur said.

Report

  1. Migration and Access to Welfare Benefits in the EU: The Interplay between Residence and Nationality

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU spells out rules on migrant access to benefits
  2. Germany sets up panel on migrant welfare
Muscat poker-faced in Malta inquiry into journalist murder

"How well I'm screwed," was the then Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat's first thought on 16 October 2017, when he found out his country's best-known journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, had just been murdered by a car bomb.

EU law needed to protect free press, NGOs say

More than 60 NGOs and media, including EUobserver, have signed a call for an EU-wide law to stop the rich and powerful from silencing critics with malicious litigation.

'Golden Passports': Malta takes 67 days to respond to EU

The European Commission exchanged 24 letters with Bulgaria, Cyprus and Malta over their 'Golden Passports' schemes between October 2019 and October 2020. Malta took 67 days to respond to the commission's first letter, followed by Cyprus (42) then Bulgaria.

Opinion

Rule-of-law deal: major step for Europe of values

At the very moment when an incumbent president across the Atlantic was carrying out staggering attacks on the foundations of democracy, the European Parliament obtained a historic agreement to protect the rule of law in Europe.

EU to target migrant integration and encrypted apps

Migrants ought to learn EU languages and "integrate" their children, while encrypted messaging apps should give keys to authorities to combat terrorism, EU ministers are preparing to say.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  4. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  6. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets

Latest News

  1. Muscat poker-faced in Malta inquiry into journalist murder
  2. Brexit, Budget, Turkey on summit agenda this WEEK
  3. Belgian expulsion orders of EU nationals lowest in years
  4. Denmark to stop North Sea oil drilling in 2050
  5. Why China and Cambodia are watching Hungary's EU battle
  6. Corona-hackers targeted EU officials with bogus emails
  7. EU Commission plans sanctions on disinformation
  8. EU defends its slower vaccine authorisation

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  3. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  6. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us