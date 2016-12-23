Friday

23rd Dec 2016

  1. News
  2. Migration

Orban spins migrant vote result, as EU celebrates

  • Viktor Orban after he casted his ballot. The Hungarian prime minister says the referendum has validated his battle with Brussels. (Photo: Reuters)

By

European politicians have welcomed the outcome of Hungary's quota referendum, while the government in Budapest started a massive spin to limit the political fallout.

Despite giving overwhelming support to the government's rejection of the EU's mandatory quotas, less than 50 percent of voters turned up, making the referendum legally invalid.

Dear EUobserver reader

Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

  1. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
  2. All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
  4. EUobserver archives

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

♡ We value your support.

If you already have an account click here to login.

According to the final results, 98 percent voted in support of prime minister Viktor Orban's rejection of mandatory migration quotas.

Unfortunately for Orban, just 40 percent of the electorate cast a valid vote. The official turnout was listed as 44 percent - spoiled and illegible ballots accounting for the difference.

On the night of the vote, Orban hailed the result, announced a constitutional amendment and a continued fight in Brussels, but made no mention of the invalidity of the vote.

The government's spin has been focusing on the result, rather than whether the referendum is valid or not.

"Nine out of 10 Hungarian voters said Hungary has a right to an independent decision on immigration," says their argument.

"Fifteen percent more participated now than in the EU membership vote. The weapon will be strong enough in Brussels too," Orban said, referring to the 2003 referendum on joining the bloc.

Over 3 million voters supported Orban's anti-quota, anti-migrant policy out of 8 million Hungarian voters on Sunday.

But despite the year-long anti-migrant campaign, that according to local media cost over €48 million, Orban's ruling Fidesz party was unable to attract more people than its usual base and voters from the far-right Jobbik.

More European

Some European politicians have already welcomed the invalidity of the vote.

"The Hungarians are more European than their government," Luxembourg foreign minister Jean Asselborn was quoted by the Hungarian news wire, adding that "this is a bad day for Viktor Orban and good day for Hungary and the European Union".

Asselborn recently called for Hungary to be expelled from the EU for the way it treats migrants.

Another Luxembourg politician, MEP Frank Engel from the conservative European People's Party, the same political family of Orban, wrote on his Facebook profile: "A monstrous xenophobic government gear-up which lasted months, a country plastered with unspeakable billboard advertisements for Orban's propaganda statements which are miles away from the truth - and 55 percent of Hungarians don't go along. Bravo Hungary!"

The MEP, who used to be the EPP shadow rapporteur on Hungary when rule of law concerns arose after Orban consolidated his grip on power, went on to call for the Hungarian PM's resignation.

"The prime minister would be well advised to reconsider more than his world view. He should reconsider his position. If after all of this, Mr Orban, you can't get half your people to vote, that's a sign that your time is up," Engel wrote.

The Socialist EP group leader Gianni Pittella also welcomed the result.

"The whole of Europe has won. Populism and xenophobia have lost. Orban's lies have come up against a brick wall," he said in a statement.

"Reason wins! Hungary's vote on the refugees seem to be invalid," Cecilia Wikstroem, liberal MEP tweeted.

Orban has received support from lead Brexit campaigner, and former UK Independence Party chief, Nigel Farage, who tweeted: "Stunning result in Hungary. 95% reject EU migrant quotas. Are you listening Mrs. Merkel?"

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said the referendum "changes the problematic of national sovereignty."

She said that is was "unacceptable that the European Commission decides who can enter a national terroritory, who can stay there," and that if all EU countries held votes on migrant quotas, "all people would say no."

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Orban suffers setback in migration referendum
  2. Hungary steps up campaign on migration referendum
  3. EU should kick out Hungary, says Luxembourg minister
  4. Defiant Orban to carry on fight with Brussels
  5. Relocation farce brings shame on Europe

Focus

Malta will try to 'please everyone' on migration

The forthcoming EU presidency will seek compromise on asylum policy and push forward discussions on the control of external borders, Maltese interior minister Carmelo Abela told EUobserver.

Opinion

Let refugees help the EU

To solve the Syrian refugee crisis the EU will have to take a leadership role and work effectively with refugee and diaspora communities who can serve as agents of change.

News in Brief

  1. Wallonia sues Volkswagen over Dieselgate scandal
  2. Report: EU commissioners want to cut Poland's funding
  3. Italy's Monte dei Paschi bank faces state bailout
  4. Muslim woman set to become Romania PM
  5. EU dodges decision in US visa row
  6. States must ratify EU-Singapore deal, ECJ lawyer says
  7. EU court: Morocco deals don't apply to Western Sahara
  8. UK mass surveillence is illegal, EU court says

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  2. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  3. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  4. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  5. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  6. ACCA & ECODA“Aligning Corporate Governance and Culture” - Panel Discussion on 11 January
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders
  8. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Use Bioenergy Coming From Forests in a Sustainable Way?
  9. Counter BalanceReport Reveals Corrupt but Legal Practices in Development Finance
  10. Swedish EnterprisesMEPs and Business Representatives Debate on the Future of the EU at Winter Mingle
  11. ACCAFifty Key Factors in the Public Sector Accountants Need to Prepare for
  12. UNICEFSchool “as Vital as Food and Medicine” for Children Caught up in Conflict