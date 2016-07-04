Ad
Stoltenberg: 'The UK will remain a strong and committed ally' (Photo: nato.int)

UK will still defend Europe, Nato chief says

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has said Brexit will make no difference to the UK’s role in the Western alliance.

“Brexit will change the relationship between the UK and the European Union, but it will not change the UK’s position in Nato. The UK will remain a strong and committed ally”, he said in Brussels on Monday (4 July).

“I am certain … that the new government in the UK will confirm this”, he added.

“It’s important because the UK is a major provider of security in Europ...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Stoltenberg: 'The UK will remain a strong and committed ally' (Photo: nato.int)

