Friday

17th Mar 2017

  1. News
  2. Migration

Greek verdict hangs over EU-Turkey migrant deal

  • The EU is determined to keep the migrant deal with Turkey operational (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

By

Once again, the EU's migrant deal with Turkey hangs in the balance, but this time from a high court in Athens.

The legal stakes in Greece underpin a sharp rise in antagonistic rhetoric between Ankara and EU capitals. Caught in the middle are the thousands of migrants stuck in misery on the Greek islands.

  • Merkel and Turkey's former PM Davutoglu (r) (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Agreed on 18 March one year ago, the deal risks unravelling if the Greek court's conservative judges decide Turkey is not a safe third country.

Lawyers representing two Syrian asylum seekers have until Friday (17 March) to send them written evidence.

Both Syrians had applied for asylum in Greece. Both applications failed. Neither want to go back to Turkey.

It would be the first forced return of Syrians since the EU-Turkey agreement. The case is now being heard by the Grand Chamber with a decision expected sometime before mid-April.

Should the judges decide Turkey is not safe, Syrians hosted in the country may take their chances in Europe.

But a Turkey designated safe would pave the way for massive returns from Greece back to the country.

The European Commission has declined to comment on the implication of the verdict, but it is clearly the outcome both the EU and its national leaders want.

Syrians arriving in Greece to claim asylum are currently shuffled through a so-called admissibility procedure.

It means Greek caseworkers only look to see if Turkey is safe and can process their claims if returned.

The procedure has attracted a barrage of criticism from leading NGOs who say it deflects the responsibility of Europe to Turkey, which is already hosting some three million Syrians.

The EU commission has insisted that the plan is legally sound, citing the EU's asylum procedures directive.

Article 33 in the directive says that "a country can refuse to consider a claim if a non-EU country is considered as a safe third country".

Article 38 lists a set of criteria for Turkey to be deemed safe. This includes a ban on push-backs. People should also be able to receive normal refugee status.

But one of the Syrians in the Greek case claims Turkish police had shot at him and a group of people crossing the border from Syria. Human Rights Watch has documented similar cases.

A joint report by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), and Oxfam on Friday says new arrivals on the Greek island of Chios are also being kept in cages with barbed wire.

Another recent report by Save the Children has documented an increase of incidents of self-harm by children as young as nine on the islands.

The EU says it aims to maintain the agreement with Turkey, however.

"We remain committed to the EU-Turkey statement, as we have said many times in the past," the EU commission's chief spokesperson told reporters in Brussels.

The deal made between the two has been described as a non-binding "press release" by the legal services at the European Parliament.

The General Court at European Court of Justice in Luxembourg also recently declared it had no jurisdiction over the statement because it was never adopted by any of the EU institutions.

Secret deal making in Brussels' office

Many of the issues under the current statement points back to how it was rushed through in backroom negotiations in Brussels.

When the deal was first agreed one year ago, it received widespread praise among EU leaders. An EU summit with Turkey on 7 March 2015 had paved the way for a statement.

The fine-tuning behind the proposal had already been made in secret between German, Dutch and Turkish leaders.

Around a week before the 18 March agreement, Merkel found herself in the office of Turkey's EU ambassador in Brussels.

She was set to meet Turkey's then prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu, but she had been kept waiting. Dutch prime minister Mark Reutte was also present in the room.

Turkey's ambassador to the EU at the time, Selim Yenel, told EUobserver in unpublished statements from an interview, that he had picked up his prime minister from the airport.

"The Germans were on time, we came a little late," he said.

All were in Brussels for a meeting with EU heads of state the following day to discuss Turkey and migration.

But on his flight from Ankara, Davutoglu had drafted a new text that would later shape the basis of the EU-Turkey statement.

The move had caught Merkel and others, including Yenel, off guard.

Davutoglu handed Merkel the draft and spent the next six hours in intense talks, well into the early morning.

At the summit the following day, EU leaders were left dumbfounded.

"That's when hell started and that's why it was a surprise the next day for everybody because nobody was expecting us to accept such a plan," said Yenel.

"It was her [Merkel] idea definitely yes but we surprised her as well by accepting it," he said.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU-Turkey deal not binding, says EP legal chief
  2. 11 days: EU leaders' near fallout over Turkey
EU leaders discuss Libya migrant plans

A letter by Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat, which will be discussed at the EU summit, provides an overview of plans to keep migrants in Libya.

EU leaders discuss Libya migrant plans

A letter by Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat, which will be discussed at the EU summit, provides an overview of plans to keep migrants in Libya.

EU court delivers blow to asylum seekers

EU court ruled in favour of Belgium against a Syrian family seeking asylum in the country, in what rights defenders called an "absurd impasse".

News in Brief

  1. Le Pen win would hit French bank shares hard, Citi warns
  2. EU introduces new anonymous whistleblower tool
  3. Second Greek letter bomb injures IMF worker in Paris
  4. Putin confirms meeting with Merkel in Moscow in May
  5. Merkel meets Trump to discuss trade and security
  6. Dutch Liberal health minister to explore options for coalition
  7. Erdogan slams ECJ's headscarf ruling
  8. Women's rights fund will go on without me, says Dutch minister

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Martens CentreA 'New Wave' Expected After French Elections? Join the Debate on March 22nd
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Research: How to Reach 100 Percent Renewable Energy
  3. Party of European SocialistsWe Must Renew Europe for All Europeans
  4. MEP Tomáš ZdechovskýThe European Commission Has Failed in Its Fight Against Food Waste
  5. ILGA-EuropeEP Recognises Discrimination Faced by Trans & Intersex People
  6. Nordic Council of Ministers25 Nordic Bioeconomy Cases for Sustainable Change
  7. Malta EU 2017Consumer Protection Laws to Be Strengthened by EU-Wide Cooperation
  8. European Free AllianceSupporting Artur Mas: Democracy and Freedom Cannot Be Convicted
  9. UNICEFSyria Conflict 6 Years On: Children's Suffering at Its Worst
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsDomestic Violence in Tajikistan: Time to Right the Wrongs
  11. European Trust SummitCorporate Strategy and Public Affairs in a Low-Trust World - Conference 31 May
  12. GoogleDigital Transformation in the Mobile Era: New Skills, Jobs & Growth - Debate 28 March

Latest News

  1. Greek verdict hangs over EU-Turkey migrant deal
  2. Macron meets Merkel, says France must reform
  3. Much remains unclear after German-Italian spat on Fiat
  4. What’s the price of failing to prepare?
  5. Dutch elections raise questions on Eurogroup's chair
  6. May to Scotland: 'Now is not the time' for referendum
  7. Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Through the looking glass
  8. EU to find missing migrant children with fingerprinting

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFNew Law in Hungary on Detention of Migrant Children Raises Alarm
  2. Malta EU 2017Agreement Reached to Involve Consumers in Financial Services Policymaking
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cities Gather Against Violent Extremism & Introduce Nordic Safe Cities
  4. World VisionFears and Dreams of Syria's Children and Their Peers Around the World
  5. ACCACelebrating Social, Economic, Cultural and Political Achievements of Women
  6. Malta EU 2017Maltese Presidency and EP Agree on Visa Liberalisation for Ukraine
  7. Mission of China to the EUEU Window Chinese Government Academic Scholarship 2017/18 - Apply Now
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Lead the Way on Women's Economic Empowerment
  9. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceIntervention Needed to Reduce Sugary Beverage Consumption in Children
  10. Party of European SocialistsNew Equal Pay for Women Campaign Uses Trump Images to Send Message
  11. Center for Data InnovationBuilding Smart Cities for Tomorrow's Data Economy – 28 March - Brussels
  12. European Gaming & Betting AssociationLeading European Online Gambling Company Bolsters EGBA Membership