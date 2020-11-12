Thursday

12th Nov 2020

  1. News
  2. Migration

EU demands answers on Croat border attacks against migrants

  • Injuries allegedly caused by Croat border police (Photo: Danish Refugee Council)

By

The European Commission is pressing the Croat government over allegations its police abused migrants along its borders.

A three-page letter from the European Commission sent late October to Croatia, and seen by this website, asks for details into the abuse.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

In it, EU commissioner Ylva Johansson demands Croatia's deputy prime minister Davor Bozinovic to disclose the number of allegations received and investigated by the Croat authorities over the past three months.

She also wants to know "how many of them have resulted in follow-up action" and to what extent the investigations are objective and impartial.

The Croatian government has in the past denied it all and claims the injuries are most likely due to fighting among the migrants themselves.

The denial comes despite complaints filed with Croatia's Public Attorney's Office by civil society groups like the Croatian Law Centre and Croatia's Ombudsman's Office.

The whole is part of a larger bid first announced over the summer to dispatch commission officials to Croatia to make sure the rights of migrants are being respected.

Johansson is hoping to send people sometime this month.

"My services will be in touch with you regarding the exact scope and objectives of this visit, which we would consider necessary to take place as soon as possible in November 2020," she writes.

The letter comes as the EU's administrative watchdog this week launched an inquiry against the European Commission over the issue.

Amnesty International, an NGO, had filed a complaint to the European Ombudsman. They said the commission had failed to address persistent allegations of serious human rights abuses by Croatian authorities.

A so-called "monitoring mechanism" was launched in 2018 in an effort to guarantee the respect of fundamental rights at the Croat borders.

Some €300,000 of EU funds were set aside for it. Amnesty says most of the funds went elsewhere as evidence of abuse against migrants continued to mount.

In her letter, Johansson describes such allegations and evidence as "very concerning."

She further requests Bozinovic to shore up the monitoring mechanism and support Croatia's ombudswoman to better reinforce rights and follow-up complaints.

She also asks him to explain why authorities are not properly registering the finger prints of migrants and asylum seekers into the EU's database, Eurodac.

Johansson says such registrations are required to make sure the rules underpinning the travel free Schengen zone are met.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU watchdog launches probe on Croat border violence
  2. EU Commission to probe Croat border attacks on migrants
EU watchdog launches probe on Croat border violence

The European Ombudsman is launching a case into the lack of proper oversight by the European Commission when it comes to how fundamental rights of migrants and refugees are allegedly being violated by Croat border police.

EU Commission to probe Croat border attacks on migrants

Refugee and asylum seeker hopefuls are showing up with horrific injuries, including broken bones and collapsed lungs, after entering Croatia. NGOs blame a militarised Croatian police force for the abuse. The Commission now wants to monitor the border.

Confusion over Frontex's Greek pushback investigation

In a quick U-turn, EU border agency Frontex says it has now launched an inquiry into allegations it may have blocked potential asylum seekers from reaching the Greek coast, in so-called 'pushbacks'. What form that inquiry will take is unclear.

Frontex refuses to investigate pushbacks, despite EU demand

The European Commission says Frontex, the EU's border agency, has an obligation to investigate allegations that its vessels participated in illegal pushbacks of migrants off the Greek coast. Asked if it would, Frontex said it rejected the allegations.

News in Brief

  1. Far-right thugs attack police in central Warsaw
  2. EIB approves €1 trillion green plan
  3. EU could see start of Covid vaccination in early 2021
  4. Hundreds of Covid cases at EU parliament
  5. Germany hopes for EU accession talks with Skopje, Tirana
  6. Report: 19 November deadline for draft Brexit deal
  7. Hong Kong: entire opposition resigns from Legislative Council
  8. Coronavirus: Japan warns of third wave

Analysis

'Sponsored returns' may shuffle failed asylum seekers around EU

The European Commission is banking on cooperation and coordination among EU states to help makes its new migration and asylum pact viable. But its plan is already being greeted with suspicion by more hardline anti-migrant countries like Austria and Hungary.

Analysis

Between the lines, Europe's new Moria unfolds

A new five-day screening of migrants at Europe's external borders is meant to expedite people into either 'asylum' or 'return' tracks. The time-limit is wishful thinking and one that could leave people stranded in make-shift camps or even ghettos.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  3. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  6. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity

Latest News

  1. EU seeks more health powers after dubious Covid-19 response
  2. Hungary plans gay adoption ban, amid second corona wave
  3. EU demands answers on Croat border attacks against migrants
  4. California's new 'gig worker' law - why EU must say no
  5. No role for EU states in Nagorno-Karabakh peacekeeping, Russia says
  6. Budget deal struck, with Hungary threat still hanging
  7. Italy 'manifestly failed' on air pollution, EU top court rules
  8. Last chance for the West

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us