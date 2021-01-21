Thursday

21st Jan 2021

  1. News
  2. Migration

Turkish minister in Brussels to discuss new migrant deal

  • Turkey's foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is meeting EU commissioners in Brussels (Photo: Bled Strategic Forum)

By

Discussions for a new EU pact with Turkey to stem migration appear to be on the table, according to the Turkish government.

A Turkish government spokesperson on Wednesday (20 January), in an email, confirmed that the issue will be broached this week.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Turkey's minister of foreign affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his deputy Faruk Kaymakcı are currently in Brussels.

On Thursday, they are scheduled to meet EU commissioners Margaritis Schinas, Ylva Johansson, and Olivér Várhelyi. A meeting is also planned with the EU's foreign policy chief, Joseph Borrell.

"Turkish MFA and Deputy MFA are now in Brussels to have talks with the EU counterparts on a variety of issues including prospective update of EU-Turkey Statement," said the Turkish government spokesperson, when asked.

However, the European Commission has since denied it.

"There are no talks about any new EU Turkey Statement. The deal reached already still stands and is being implemented," said European Commission spokesperson, Peter Stano.

The initial pact had been agreed in March 2016 and aimed at stemming migration flows towards the Greek Aegean islands in return for €6bn of EU funds to help refugees in Turkey as well as other political concessions.

But Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has also used it as leverage against a European Union that seeks to prevent any repeat of 2015, when some 1 million people arrived.

Erdoğan has made numerous threats to suspend it.

He followed through early last year, when he let thousands of people try to cross into Greece, sparking renewed tensions with the European Union and Athens.

Turkey is also refusing to accept any returns from Greek islands due to, what it says, are safety issues surrounding the spread of the pandemic.

For its part, the European Commission has argued that the EU-Turkey statement was working as designed, regardless of wider tensions with Cyprus and Greece and the jailing of journalists.

Those issues triggered targeted sanctions against Turkey, with the EU, in December, accusing Ankara of "unilateral actions and provocations" when it comes to gas-drilling off the Cypriot coast in Cypriot-claimed waters.

Erdoğan had also provoked outrage after he reopened part of the beachfront of Varosha in Cyprus, a resort town that was abandoned following Turkey's invasion in 1974.

With Turkey increasingly isolated, Erdoğan has now embarked on a charm offensive, hoping to renew strained relations with the EU and the new US administration under Joe Biden.

Earlier this week, Çavuşoğlu met Germany's foreign minister Heiko Maas in Ankara.

In a statement, Maas said he had welcomed "signs of détente" from Turkey since the start of the year.

"The fact that Turkey and Greece have announced that they will resume exploratory talks on 25 January, which have been suspended since 2016, is an important first step," he added.

A meeting was also held earlier this month between Erdoğan and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The commission's spokesperson services would not comment on the content of the talks, referring instead to a vague tweet by von der Leyen.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Turkey snubs Greece on migrant returnees
  2. Erdoğan sets out EU dream in Ankara palace
Turkey snubs Greece on migrant returnees

The Greek government last week requested that the European Commission and EU border agency Frontex help return 1,450 failed asylum seekers to Turkey. Turkey has refused, citing the pandemic.

EU Parliament pressing for inquiry into Frontex

MEPs are drumming up support for an inquiry into the EU's controversial border and coast guard agency, Frontex. So far, the Greens, the left-wing GUE, and Renew Europe are on board - amid expectations the centre-left S&D will also join.

How Belgian government got caught up in human smuggling

Former Belgian minister Theo Francken gave one of his party friends the power to put Syrian Christians on a list to get Belgian humanitarian visa. This week that colleague was convicted of human smuggling.

EU to scrutinise Hungary 'ignoring asylum ruling'

The European Court of Justice told Hungary in December to stop forcing asylum seekers back into Serbia. The European Commission is now demanding Budapest follow the judgement - but Hungary has since reintroduced a special legal order, under Covid-19.

Exclusive

EU anti-fraud office launches probe into Frontex

EUobserver was tipped off about the investigation by an anonymous source, who said Olaf had raided the offices of Frontex director Fabrice Leggeri and his chef de cabinet in early December given alleged misconduct.

News in Brief

  1. Russia files for Sputnik vaccine registration in EU
  2. Destruction and three deaths in Madrid explosion
  3. Liberals kick out Lithuanian MEP for homophobic jibes
  4. Air pollution killing thousands of Europeans a year
  5. First migrant tragedy of 2021 claims 43 lives
  6. Train revival needed to meet EU climate goals
  7. NGOs shame Monaco on persecuting UK whistleblower
  8. British music stars voice anger on Brexit deal

EU demands answers on Croat border attacks against migrants

EU commissioner Ylva Johansson wants to send her officials to Croatia sometime this month to make sure authorities there are complying with fundamental rights following numerous allegations of violence against migrants and asylum seekers attempting to cross into the country.

EU watchdog launches probe on Croat border violence

The European Ombudsman is launching a case into the lack of proper oversight by the European Commission when it comes to how fundamental rights of migrants and refugees are allegedly being violated by Croat border police.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Latest News

  1. US returns to climate deal and WHO, as EU 'rejoices'
  2. Big tech: From Trump's best friend to censorship machine?
  3. Turkish minister in Brussels to discuss new migrant deal
  4. EU leaders to discuss vaccine certificates
  5. On Erdoğan and Europe's 'ontological' choice
  6. MEPs call to halt Russia pipeline over Navalny arrest
  7. EU targets vaccinating 70% of adults by summer
  8. Portugal pushes to start delayed 'future EU' conference

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us