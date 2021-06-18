Friday

18th Jun 2021

  1. News
  2. Migration

Number of people forcibly displaced reaches historic high

  • One percent of the world’s population – or 1-in-95 people – is now forcibly displaced, says the UN refugee agency (Photo: Josh Zakary)

By

The number of people forced to flee their homes has risen to record numbers, says the United Nations.

A United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) report out on Friday (18 June) says 82.4 million people globally were displaced last year.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"This was more than double the level of a decade ago (41 million in 2010), and a four percent increase from the 2019 total of 79.5 million," it said.

The flare up violence in Ethiopia, as well as on-going conflicts and wars elsewhere, comes against the backdrop of a pandemic caused by Covid-19.

Last year alone saw some 11.2 million newly-displaced people, notes the report. Travel restrictions and border closures meant a relatively few number of people (251,000) were able to resettle elsewhere or return to their home countries.

"This is the third-lowest number of the past decade, and it continues a downward trend from the previous two years," notes the report. Of those some 34,400 were resettled refugees, compared to 107,800 in 2019.

Turkey remains the top host country for refugees, with just under four million, mostly Syrian, people.

Colombia comes second with over 1.7 million, followed by Pakistan (1.4 million), Uganda (1.4 million) and Germany (1.2 million).

Similar observations were made earlier this week by the head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), António Vitorino.

He told MEPs that the pandemic had triggered an unprecedented health, humanitarian, social, economic, and human rights crisis.

He said those impacts, coupled with extreme poverty, political instability and disasters, have driven humanitarian needs to new levels.

"At the end of last year, over 235 million people were in need of humanitarian assistance and protection," he said.

He said the imposition of border restrictions and travel bans had also left migrants stranded, including seasonal workers and many others.

He noted working migrants still managed to send some $545bn in remittances last year, an overall sum that surpasses foreign direct assistance and foreign direct investment.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of migration in Africa remains inside the continent, he said.

For its part, the European Union has been negotiating an EU resettlement scheme for the past three years.

"It is about time we conclude this file and adopt it as soon as possible," said Spanish socialist MEP Juan Fernando López Aguilar. The EU had also recently adopted a Blue Card directive to attract high skilled workers from abroad.

"We are an aging continent and that is quite clear," noted Portugal's minister of home affairs, Eduardo Cabrita. But the thrust of the EU's migration policy still remains focused on preventing unwanted arrivals, as it seeks to secure deals with countries of origin and transit.

Some 54 ministers of foreign affairs and home affairs in March had gathered to discuss the external dimension of migration. Those talks have helped set the stage for an EU summit among heads of government and state later this month.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Covid-19 slowing refugee resettlements into EU
  2. UN report on pushbacks draws cautious EU response
  3. EU Parliament wants Europe to take lead on sea-rescues
Europe needs to help sea rescues, say NGOs

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, along with Ecre, a Brussels-base NGO, have proposed a plan to increase sea rescues. The call comes ahead of an EU summit later this month among EU heads of state and government.

EU sends mixed message on Turkey as 'safe' haven

Greece has declared Turkey a safe country for asylum seekers from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Syria and Somalia. But the European Commission appears to have shed doubt on the claim, saying individual cases still need to be assessed.

Frontex 'own worst enemy', says EU auditor

A special audit on how Frontex supports member states in cracking down on "illegal migration and cross-border crimes" has painted a bleak picture of an EU agency, whose annual budget rocketed from €19m in 2006 to €900m in 2021.

EU rejects UN blame for migrant sea deaths

Last week, the UN high commissioner for human rights said the EU and its member states are partly responsible for making the central Mediterranean more dangerous for asylum-seeker hopefuls. The EU rejects that - despite evidence suggesting otherwise.

EU defends Spain, after thousands enter Ceuta enclave

Spain has warned of a "serious crisis" for Europe after some 6,000 people entered Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Morocco. The European Commission has voiced its support for Spain as diplomatic tensions with Rabat heat up.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Next week is time for EU to finally lead on rule of law
  2. Austria blocking EU sanctions on Belarus banks
  3. Number of people forcibly displaced reaches historic high
  4. Three-quarters of EU citizens support vaccines, survey finds
  5. NGOs: Leaked EU biomass reform 'denial of science'
  6. US and Russia restart talks on cyber and nuclear war
  7. Europe needs to help sea rescues, say NGOs
  8. EU countries can start 'going to the bank' for recovery funds

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us