Wednesday

18th Oct 2023

  1. News
  2. Migration

Questions mount over security failures in Brussels terror attack

  • Belgian prime minister Alexander de Croo (r) with Sweden's prime minister Ulf Kristersson, at the scene of the attack (Photo: Alexander de Croo)

By

Listen to article

Questions are mounting on how a Tunisian ordered to leave Belgium after having his asylum request rejected was able to stay, before killing two Swedes in the streets of Brussels earlier this week.

"When two people die, the only thing you can say is that things have gone wrong," Belgium's prime minister Alexander de Croo admitted to reporters on Wednesday (18 October).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

And he said questions needed to be answered in order to impose policy changes, in light of a slew of security failures from the 2016 terror attacks in Brussels.

Among them is why the dead suspect, Abdessalem Lassoued, had not been registered despite Belgium's asylum office having had his details, said de Croo. Lassoued was shot dead by police officers the morning after the attack.

"The investigation is going on how it is possible that that information was not digested," he said, noting Belgian security services were unable to monitor him.

Lassoued had been ordered to leave Belgium in 2021 amid suspicions he had been guilty in Tunisia for other criminal acts, according to Belgian media.

But Bernard Clerfayt, a mayor in Schaerbeek, a neighbourhood in Brussels where Lassoued resided, says federal authorities had not shared his details with them.

He says Belgium's asylum office had listed Lassoued's address in Schaerbeek without informing local authorities. "Information about the person's potential danger exists, but is not passed on to the commune either," he said.

The 45-year old Lassoued is said to have first landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa in 2011, then travelled to Sweden before returning to Italy in 2016 where had been flagged by Italian authorities as an extremist.

Jail time in Sweden

"This suspected person had been imprisoned in Sweden," said Ulf Kristersson, Sweden's prime minister.

Speaking alongside De Croo, Kristersson said such information could had been transferred to Belgian authorities.

Both prime ministers are now also demanding for a better and more coordinated return policy of rejected asylum seekers.

But getting foreign states to agree to take back their nationals has for years proven difficult.

A 2013 policy, updated in 2017, to suspend visa-free travel to nationalities from countries that don't take back their rejected asylum seekers has largely failed to deliver results.

The EU currently has visa-free regime with 60 non-EU countries.

But so far, the council representing member states, has only suspended visa free travel under the mechanism for Vanuatu, a South Pacific island nation.

And on Wednesday, the commission announced plans to expand reasons to restrict visa-free travel.

In figures, EU states last year issued some 340,000 return decisions. Only around 21-percent of people not eligible to stay or not in need of international protection were in fact returned.

European Commission president, Ursula Von der Leyen, said those return decisions are now being mutually-recognised across EU states.

"If a person is considered to be a national security threat, member states must have the power to force the person to leave," she said.

And she wants the EU to cut further deals with countries in order for them to take back their nationals.

It is an approach that has come under fire, following a controversial agreement with Tunisia's autocratic president over the summer.

Von der Leyen sent her top envoy, commisison vice-president Margaritis Schinas, to the Ivory Coast, Senegal, Guinea Conakry, Mauritania and Gambia.

"There will be no migration and asylum policy in the European Union without a meaningful returns culture," Schinas said, also on Wednesday.

A return directive proposal by the commission is still pending a common position within the European Parliament, as part of a wider overhaul of asylum and migration reforms.

Ylva Johansson, the EU home affairs commissioner, says this includes the obligation by EU states to return a person if they have been flagged as a security risk.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Europe 'united against terror' after two killed in Brussels
  2. Belgium 'insulted' by bad press on terrorism
  3. Security failures rock Belgian government
Security failures rock Belgian government

Prime minister Michel rejected the resignation of the interior and justice ministers after revelations that one of Tuesday's suicide bombers was freed last year.

EU turns to legal migrants to fill labour shortages

The EU has unveiled a "toolkit" based on migration, parents, youth and older people, after EU states raised concerns about the impact of an ageing population on public finances — but what does it contain?

EU turns to legal migrants to fill labour shortages

The EU has unveiled a "toolkit" based on migration, parents, youth and older people, after EU states raised concerns about the impact of an ageing population on public finances — but what does it contain?

Opinion

Towards a new EU relationship with northern Africa

Migration, terrorism and energy — three 'crisis' topics — have preoccupied European policy and their societies' view of their neighbourhood in northern Africa for a long time.

Latest News

  1. Questions mount over security failures in Brussels terror attack
  2. EU Parliament pushes for extra €6.3bn for 2024 budget
  3. Diplomatic spat between Israel and Spain over Gaza
  4. Iran's compulsory veiling law is a despicable assault on women
  5. EU states spending development aid on themselves, report finds
  6. Gaza hospital bombed as EU leaders spoke
  7. Beyond REACH? EU Commission dumps its chemical reform
  8. MEPs agree EU ban on forced-labour goods, but Council stalls

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Citizen's InitiativeThe ECI empowers citizens to propose changes to EU laws. Listen to the podcast series! #EUTakeTheInitiative
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  3. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  4. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  5. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  2. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  3. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  4. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us