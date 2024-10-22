Egypt to register refugees itself, instead of relying on UN agency

Egypt says it plans to adopt a law to register refugees on its home turf, a task that has traditionally been delegated to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), amid reports of mass arrests and deportation of Sudanese fleeing war.
"We are currently preparing ourselves for the transition from UNHCR, who since 1954 has been taking up some of the responsibility," Wael Ba...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
