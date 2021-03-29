Frontex is its own worst enemy

The EU border agency Frontex has taken 105 days to respond to a question from EUobserver.

How much taxpayer money did you spend on a one-off annual dinner in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019?

The question was asked because in 2015, it footed a €94,000 bill for a gala dinner in Warsaw at its European Border and Coast Guard Day.

For some, this came as a shock.

For others, this was a non-issue. After all, it was attende...