Frontex is its own worst enemy

The EU border agency Frontex has taken 105 days to respond to a question from EUobserver.
How much taxpayer money did you spend on a one-off annual dinner in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019?
The question was asked because in 2015, it footed a €94,000 bill for a gala dinner in Warsaw at its European Border and Coast Guard Day.
For some, this came as a shock.
For others, this was a non-issue. After all, it was attende...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
