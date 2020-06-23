EU silence on sickening scenes at Croatian border

Those working with refugees and migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina, close to the Croatian border, have become accustomed to seeing shocking scenes.
People are frequently forced back across the border, beaten, stripped, having had their documents burned, or having had dogs set on them.
But men returning with orange crosses spray-painted on their heads or brutally beaten and smeared with food represented a new, dark, low.
The incidents, originally documented by Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eve Geddie is head of the European institutions office for Amnesty International. Birte Hald is the Brussels representative of the Danish Refugee Council. Anita Bay Bundegaard is EU director of Save the Children. This op-ed has the support of Human Rights Watch, JRS Europe, Oxfam, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), and Refugee Rights Europe (RRE).
Eve Geddie is head of the European institutions office for Amnesty International. Birte Hald is the Brussels representative of the Danish Refugee Council. Anita Bay Bundegaard is EU director of Save the Children. This op-ed has the support of Human Rights Watch, JRS Europe, Oxfam, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), and Refugee Rights Europe (RRE).