Ad
euobserver
The EU Commission's silence over the distressing events at Croatia's borders is deafening (Photo: Danish Refugee Council)

EU silence on sickening scenes at Croatian border

Migration
Rule of Law
Opinion
by Eve Geddie, Birte Hald, Anita Bay Bundegaard, Brussels,

Those working with refugees and migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina, close to the Croatian border, have become accustomed to seeing shocking scenes.

People are frequently forced back across the border, beaten, stripped, having had their documents burned, or having had dogs set on them.

But men returning with orange crosses spray-painted on their heads or brutally beaten and smeared with food represented a new, dark, low.

The incidents, originally documented by

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationRule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Eve Geddie is head of the European institutions office for Amnesty International. Birte Hald is the Brussels representative of the Danish Refugee Council. Anita Bay Bundegaard is EU director of Save the Children. This op-ed has the support of Human Rights Watch, JRS Europe, Oxfam, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), and Refugee Rights Europe (RRE).

Related articles

EU Commission to probe Croat border attacks on migrants
Three EU states willing to help Malta 'tourism boat' migrants
EU's new migration pact must protect people on the move
The EU Commission's silence over the distressing events at Croatia's borders is deafening (Photo: Danish Refugee Council)

Tags

MigrationRule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Eve Geddie is head of the European institutions office for Amnesty International. Birte Hald is the Brussels representative of the Danish Refugee Council. Anita Bay Bundegaard is EU director of Save the Children. This op-ed has the support of Human Rights Watch, JRS Europe, Oxfam, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), and Refugee Rights Europe (RRE).

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections