EU says Orban's new national poll contains 'fake news'

The European Commission has described a question contained in Hungary's new national public consultation exercise as "fake news".

The Orban government questionnaire, launched earlier this week, suggests - among other things - that the EU is intent to force a constitutional change to allow more migration.

But Vera Jourova, the European commissioner for values and transparency, told reporters on Wednesday (10 June) this was a lie.

"This is fake news, this is not true," she dec...