EU says Orban's new national poll contains 'fake news'

The European Commission has described a question contained in Hungary's new national public consultation exercise as "fake news".
The Orban government questionnaire, launched earlier this week, suggests - among other things - that the EU is intent to force a constitutional change to allow more migration.
But Vera Jourova, the European commissioner for values and transparency, told reporters on Wednesday (10 June) this was a lie.
"This is fake news, this is not true," she dec...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
