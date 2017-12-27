Ad
Refugees sleeping in a central square in Athens where hundreds of mainly Afghani refugees have found temporary shelter. (Photo: Freedom House)

The asylum files: deadlock and dead-ends

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The past year has yet to deliver any meaningful reforms of the EU's fractured internal asylum system.

The half-dozen bills under discussion remain either mired in political standoffs, or left on the desks of understaffed and overworked EU delegations.

In October, the EU's council president Donald Tusk set a deadline to finalise the asylum package "with a view to reaching a consensus in the first half of 2018."

It is a familiar refrain that ignores the more practical aspects...

