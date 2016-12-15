Ad
euobserver
Niger is a major migration route for people hoping to reach the EU (Photo: Joris-Jan van den Boom)

EU mulls roll-out of Africa migration deals

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission does not want new migration deals with other countries despite pressure from EU states ahead of an EU summit on Thursday (15 December).

An EU official said focus needs to be maintained on priority states Mali, Nigeria, Niger, Senegal, and Ethiopia and their so-called migration compacts. Work will instead intensify on an operational level in other places.

"This does not mean we are proposing additional compacts because the work that has been done in the five...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU to help Libya send migrants back home
Niger is a major migration route for people hoping to reach the EU (Photo: Joris-Jan van den Boom)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections