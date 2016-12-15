EU mulls roll-out of Africa migration deals

The European Commission does not want new migration deals with other countries despite pressure from EU states ahead of an EU summit on Thursday (15 December).

An EU official said focus needs to be maintained on priority states Mali, Nigeria, Niger, Senegal, and Ethiopia and their so-called migration compacts. Work will instead intensify on an operational level in other places.

"This does not mean we are proposing additional compacts because the work that has been done in the five...