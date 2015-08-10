UK and Germany talk tough on migrants

The British and German governments have called for a new crackdown on economic migrants, in statements denounced as populist rhetoric by left-wing politicians.
Philip Hammond, the British foreign secretary, told the BBC, while in Singapore on Sunday (9 August), that “large numbers of pretty desperate migrants marauding around” the Channel Tunnel entrance in France pose “a threat to … security”.
He said the EU must “resolve the problem” by deporting more people.
He noted th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.