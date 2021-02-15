Ad
Germany's Der Spiegel magazine reported the Romanian Frontex vessel had pushed back migrants (Photo: Turkish Coast Gaurd)

Frontex embroiled in new transparency case

Migration
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's border agency Frontex is set to get embroiled into yet another transparency dispute with the EU's administrative watchdog.

The European Ombudsman last week (10 February) agreed to launch an investigation into the matter.

The issue follows months of efforts by journalists plus an MEP to gain key information on the location of 16 Frontex vessels operating off the Greek islands.

Those demands came amid an

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

