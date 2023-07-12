EU states need to step up rescues, says EU commissioner

The European Commission says national capitals need to increase migrant rescue missions, following the 14 June sinking of a fishing trawler off Greece that likely drowned over 500 people.

"Member states should step up on search and rescue. It is their core responsibility and they must take it," said EU migration commissioner, Ylva Johansson, on Wednesday (12 July).

The comments come as Spanish authorities found the body of a small child, possibly three years old and likely a migra...