euobserver
Ylva Johansson, EU home affairs commissioner, at the plenary in Strasbourg (Photo: © European Union 2023 - Source : EP)

EU states need to step up rescues, says EU commissioner

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says national capitals need to increase migrant rescue missions, following the 14 June sinking of a fishing trawler off Greece that likely drowned over 500 people.

"Member states should step up on search and rescue. It is their core responsibility and they must take it," said EU migration commissioner, Ylva Johansson, on Wednesday (12 July).

The comments come as Spanish authorities found the body of a small child, possibly three years old and likely a migra...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

