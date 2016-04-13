Tusk says 'alarming' numbers of migrants in Libya

An “alarming” number of migrants have reached Libya to make their way to Italy, European Council president Donald Tusk warned on Wednesday (13 April).
“The numbers of would-be migrants in Libya are alarming,” he told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
He said the EU must stand ready to help Italy and Malta, adding that it acted “much too late” on the Western Balkan route via Turkey and Greece.
He warned against repeating the same errors in the Mediterranean, but said a...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
