Ad
euobserver
Tusk warned MEPs that the EU-Turkey deal raise ethical and legal doubts (Photo: European Parliament)

Tusk says 'alarming' numbers of migrants in Libya

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

An “alarming” number of migrants have reached Libya to make their way to Italy, European Council president Donald Tusk warned on Wednesday (13 April).

“The numbers of would-be migrants in Libya are alarming,” he told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

He said the EU must stand ready to help Italy and Malta, adding that it acted “much too late” on the Western Balkan route via Turkey and Greece.

He warned against repeating the same errors in the Mediterranean, but said a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

11 days: EU leaders' near fallout over Turkey
Tusk: EU can't 'outsource' borders to Turkey
EU-Turkey deal gets reality check
Tusk: EU migration critics guilty of 'hypocrisy'
Tusk warned MEPs that the EU-Turkey deal raise ethical and legal doubts (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections