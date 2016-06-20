'I am alive but dead inside'

Amina Hamadi holds up her mobile phone. On it is a grainy photo of three small children.

It's the only remaining image she has of her grandchildren, all killed in a rocket attack in Azaz, a city in northwestern Syria. The youngest was three.

"We were sitting under the trees in the garden," she told EUobserver earlier this month. The children were playing with marbles. Her son was doing gardening work.

"We didn't hear anything."

The 65-year old now lives with her agein...