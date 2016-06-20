Ad
Amina Hamadi (r) and her husband are among the 2.7 million Syrian refugees in Turkey (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

'I am alive but dead inside'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Gaziantep, Turkey,

Amina Hamadi holds up her mobile phone. On it is a grainy photo of three small children.

It's the only remaining image she has of her grandchildren, all killed in a rocket attack in Azaz, a city in northwestern Syria. The youngest was three.

"We were sitting under the trees in the garden," she told EUobserver earlier this month. The children were playing with marbles. Her son was doing gardening work.

"We didn't hear anything."

The 65-year old now lives with her agein...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

