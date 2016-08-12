Germany proposes new anti-terror laws

Germany is toughening up security laws, in a broader effort to crack down on terrorism, following a recent spate of deadly attacks.
On Thursday (11 August), Germany's interior minister Thomas de Maiziere unveiled a raft of anti-terror proposals.
“I am convinced that these proposals will increase security quickly," he told reporters in Berlin.
The new measures include stripping German citizenship from dual-nationals caught fighting alongside extremist militant groups abroad.<...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.