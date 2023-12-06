Crunch talks seek breakthrough on EU asylum overhaul

The EU is hoping for a political breakthrough on asylum reform during morning-to-midnight closed-door marathon negotiations on Thursday (7 December).
The Spanish EU presidency and the European Commission have both said that the positions of the European Parliament and the Council, representing member states, are close.
But in reality, core differences abound amid possible concessions from MEPs as political pressure mounts to reach an agreement on the outstanding five files that ma...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
