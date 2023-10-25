Ad
euobserver
Zita Sebesvari is the lead author of the study and an expert in ecosystem disaster risk reduction and adaptation (Photo: Zita Sebesvari)

Interview

Humanity 'losing tools' to deal with future eco-crises, UN says

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

UN researchers have warned that humanity is edging perilously close to irreversible tipping points on a variety of fronts, including the steep growth of space garbage and the emptying of underground aquifers, which imperil our ability to deal with natural catastrophes.

"What we are seeing is that we are losing our tools to deal with risks," Zita Sebesvari, lead author of the study and deputy director of the United Nations Univer...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyInterview

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Europe's drought 'may be worst in 500 years'
UN: economic decisions turn extreme weather into disasters
IEA says: Go green now, save €11 trillion later
Zita Sebesvari is the lead author of the study and an expert in ecosystem disaster risk reduction and adaptation (Photo: Zita Sebesvari)

Tags

Green EconomyInterview

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections