Europe's response to Musk's Starlink set for 2024 launch

Europe's response to Elon Musk's Starlink broadband internet system, currently used by Ukraine in its war against Russia, is to deliver its first services sometime next year.
"By 2024, we are certain that the first services will be delivered," a senior European Commission official told reporters on Tuesday (24 January).
Also known as the Iris2 [ie squared] satellite constellation, the full rollout is not expected until 2027.
But for issues dealing with security and Europe's...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
