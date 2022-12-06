EU delays Hungary funds decision, as Budapest vetoes Ukraine aid

The standoff between the EU and Hungary escalated on Tuesday (6 December) over the approximately €14bn in EU funding to Budapest, as prime minister Viktor Orbán's government vetoed the bloc's joint financial aid to Ukraine.
Economy ministers meeting in Brussels also postponed a decision on the bloc's adoption of the global minimum corporate tax which Hungary has also threatened to block.
Hungarian finance minister Mihaly Varga ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
