EU Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis and Czech finance minister Zbyněk Stanjura after the meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU delays Hungary funds decision, as Budapest vetoes Ukraine aid

Rule of Law
Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The standoff between the EU and Hungary escalated on Tuesday (6 December) over the approximately €14bn in EU funding to Budapest, as prime minister Viktor Orbán's government vetoed the bloc's joint financial aid to Ukraine.

Economy ministers meeting in Brussels also postponed a decision on the bloc's adoption of the global minimum corporate tax which Hungary has also threatened to block.

Hungarian finance minister Mihaly Varga ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

