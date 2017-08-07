Ad
Child migrants are a particularly vulnerable group, especially if they are not given protection. (Photo: plan-international.org)

Spain turns its back on migrant children's rights

by International Commission of Jurists, Brussels,

At this very moment, some children in Spain are being held in adult immigration detention centres, pending return to their home countries.

Other migrant children are living on the streets in Madrid and other Spanish cities, suffering from serious illnesses, or are prevented from applying for asylum. This is happening because they are not Spanish nationals and the authorities have not recognised them as children, but consider them to be adults. \n \nDuring the International Commission o...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Child migrants are a particularly vulnerable group, especially if they are not given protection. (Photo: plan-international.org)

