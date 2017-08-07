Spain turns its back on migrant children's rights

At this very moment, some children in Spain are being held in adult immigration detention centres, pending return to their home countries.
Other migrant children are living on the streets in Madrid and other Spanish cities, suffering from serious illnesses, or are prevented from applying for asylum. This is happening because they are not Spanish nationals and the authorities have not recognised them as children, but consider them to be adults. \n \nDuring the International Commission o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here