Water storage devices on show at the 2016 AidEx event in Brussels. (Photo: Flickr)

Half of new EU aid money is being spent in Europe

by Anastasia Kyriacou, Brussels,

The EU spends vast amounts on development aid, but new research shows that much of this money is being spent within Europe, calling into question the definition of aid and the transparency of EU spending channels.

In a world overwhelmed by humanitarian crises incurred by natural disasters and man-made catastrophes, there is an ever-increasing need for development aid globally.

The EU continues to be the biggest donor bloc, with a rise of 27 percent over two years in total contri...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

