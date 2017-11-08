Half of new EU aid money is being spent in Europe

The EU spends vast amounts on development aid, but new research shows that much of this money is being spent within Europe, calling into question the definition of aid and the transparency of EU spending channels.

In a world overwhelmed by humanitarian crises incurred by natural disasters and man-made catastrophes, there is an ever-increasing need for development aid globally.

The EU continues to be the biggest donor bloc, with a rise of 27 percent over two years in total contri...