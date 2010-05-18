EU urges higher water prices as supplies dry up

Brussels has warned that Europe is facing water scarcity and droughts, and not just in the drier Mediterranean countries, with even the Czech Republic and Belgium at risk. However, the commission's main solution - higher prices for water - is already creating the new phenomenon of 'water poverty', researchers warn.

