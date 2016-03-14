Danes to appeal conviction for helping refugees

On 7 September last year, Lisbeth Zornig Andersen was on her way home from a public lecture in Stubbekoebing in southern Denmark.

It was a normal summer's day for the best-selling writer, who is also known for her involvement in children's issues and for speaking openly about her violent childhood.

She is married, has five children, and often takes part in TV debates in support of socially marginalised people.

That day last September the road was lined with Syrian refugees -...