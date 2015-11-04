Merkel's party displays unity on refugees

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her fiercest domestic critic, Bavarian prime minister Horst Seehofer, showed unity on Tuesday (3 November) at a party gathering despite clashes in recent days.

Appearing together at a meeting with parliamentary deputies for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CSU) and its sister party, CSU, which Seehofer leads, they played down their differences ahead of difficult talks with the junior coalition partner, the Social Democrats.

"I hope overall that i...