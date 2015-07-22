EU investment fund ready for autumn

The EU's jobs and growth fund is to formally up and running in early autumn, a little under a year after it was announced by European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.
The commission made the announcement Wednesday (22 July) after the signature of a cooperation agreement with the European Investment Bank on how the €315bn plan should be implemented.
The commission also adopted a paper on the role of national promotional banks in the European Fund for Strategic Investments,...
