euobserver
Over 700,000 people arrived in Greece this year (Photo: iom.int)

Greece accepts EU border help under Schengen threat

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Greece succumbed to EU pressure on Thursday (3 December) to accept help on defending its borders, after veiled threats it will be locked out of the bloc’s passport-free Schengen zone.

Greece, which has seen over 700,000 people arrive on its shores since the beginning of the year, agreed to let EU staff help with migrant registration on its northern border, where thousands are stranded since Macedonia began to let through only people from Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

