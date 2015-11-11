Malta asylum drop linked with Italy oil deal?

Moored in Malta’s capital city Valletta, Britain’s former naval assault flagship makes an imposing figure.

In a backdrop of clear blue skies and limestone walls bathed in Mediterranean sun, the HMS Bulwark arrived on the eve of a summit dedicated to stopping people from leaving the African continent to the EU.

The British Albion-class ship is credited with rescuing around 3,000 migrants in the Mediterranean as part of the EU’s Triton mission.

But the discussions taking pl...