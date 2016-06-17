Ad
A MSF operation in Yemen with Somali and Ethiopian refugees. (Photo: MSF)

NGO rejects EU funds in protest over migrant policies

Migration
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The humanitarian NGO Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) will no longer accept funds from the EU and EU member states in protest against "shameful" migrant policies.

“For months MSF has spoken out about a shameful European response focused on deterrence rather than providing people with the assistance and protection they need,” MSF's international secretary general, Jerome Oberreit said in a statement on Friday (17 June).

He said that the March agreement between the EU and Turkey to r...

Migration

