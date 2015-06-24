Ad
Bratislava castle, or Fortress Europe? Slovakia initiated the V4 move (Photo: Miroslav Petrasko)

Hungary and allies reject EU migrant quotas

Migration
Rule of Law
EU Political
by Lucia Virostkova, Bratislava,

Four Central European countries have declared they are willing to block mandatory quotas on relocation of asylum seekers from northern Africa at this week’s EU summit.

In a joint statement issued in Bratislava on Tuesday (23 June), Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia – the so-called Visegrad countries - confirmed that “any point of reference in terms of mandatory quotas is unacceptable”.

“While expressing solidarity to member states mostly exposed to migratory pressur...

