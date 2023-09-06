Ad
Frontex is based in Warsaw and has an annual €850m budget (Photo: European Union, 2019)

Frontex wins case against Syrian refugee family

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A European court on Wednesday (6 September) dismissed a case brought by a family of Syrian refugees against the EU's border agency Frontex.

The judges also ordered the family, now in Iraq, to pay the agency's legal fees. The agency has previously been found guilty of inflating legal fees against activists.

When queried on the latest decision, a spokesperson from the agency, whose annual budget tops €850m, said it was too earl...



Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.



