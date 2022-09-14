Ad
euobserver
Interpreters at the EU parliament will still work on site (Photo: European Parliament)

Striking EU parliament interpreters want president to weigh in

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Negotiations to resolve a strike between European Parliament staff interpreters and its administration have collapsed.

Efforts are now being made to ratchet up the talks to the political level in the hopes that the cabinet of European Parliament president Roberta Metsola can find a solution.

And while interpreters are working at the booths and on site, they still refuse to interpret those that dial-in remotely due to poor sound...

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Working at EU institutions not easy for ethnic minority staff
EU Parliament interpreters stage strike
Interpreters at the EU parliament will still work on site (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections