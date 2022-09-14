Striking EU parliament interpreters want president to weigh in

Negotiations to resolve a strike between European Parliament staff interpreters and its administration have collapsed.
Efforts are now being made to ratchet up the talks to the political level in the hopes that the cabinet of European Parliament president Roberta Metsola can find a solution.
And while interpreters are working at the booths and on site, they still refuse to interpret those that dial-in remotely due to poor sound...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
