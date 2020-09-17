Why is EU rewarding Israel for annexation?

The excitement of some of our European friends is truly eyebrow-raising.

Last month the Israeli foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi was invited by German foreign minister Heiko Maas to meet all European foreign ministers in the context of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Palestine was not invited.

Regardless of any explanations with regards to EU-Israel relations, the occasion was seen as a reward for "suspending" a formal declaration of annexation.

In other words, Isra...