Ad
euobserver

Column

Why the CSU (successfully) stopped imitating the AfD

Opinion
by Caroline de Gruyter, Oslo,

One of the first things Horst Seehofer did when he became minister of the interior in Germany in March 2018 was to rename the ministry.

Instead of "Bundesinnenministerium" [Interior Ministry] it was suddenly called "Heimatministerium" [Homeland Ministry]. Seehofer, a prominent member of the rightwing conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) in southern Bavaria, immediately got the nickname 'Heimat-Horst'.

Heimathorst's staff in those days consisted of six men in suits. They help...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
OpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This article has been adapted from one of her columns in NRC.

Related articles

Drums of war again, in Europe
Small states in 'Big Power' games
European values are non-negotiable

Tags

OpinionColumn

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This article has been adapted from one of her columns in NRC.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections