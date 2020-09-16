Why the CSU (successfully) stopped imitating the AfD

One of the first things Horst Seehofer did when he became minister of the interior in Germany in March 2018 was to rename the ministry.
Instead of "Bundesinnenministerium" [Interior Ministry] it was suddenly called "Heimatministerium" [Homeland Ministry]. Seehofer, a prominent member of the rightwing conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) in southern Bavaria, immediately got the nickname 'Heimat-Horst'.
Heimathorst's staff in those days consisted of six men in suits. They help...
Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This article has been adapted from one of her columns in NRC.
