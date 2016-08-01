Ad
Over 50,000 people seeking international protection remain stranded in Greece (Photo: © European Union 2016 - European Parliament)

EU won't budge on Turkey visa demands

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU commission will not relax demands for Turkey to rewrite its anti-terrorism laws, a chief spokeswoman told reporters on Monday (1 August) in Brussels.

The reforms are required before the EU lifts short-stay visas on Turkish nationals as a part of a much larger migrant agreement deal signed off with Ankara in March.

EU commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Turkey must fulfil all 72 benchmarks before visa requirements to passport-free Schengen states are lifted.

"Wit...

Migration

