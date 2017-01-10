Italy opens Libya embassy to stop migrants

Italy announced on Monday (9 January) it would re-open its embassy in Libya's capital as part of a broader effort to curb migration departures.

"The Italian ambassador is returning to Tripoli after two years. A great gesture of friendship to the Libyan people. Now more controls on migrant departures," Italy's foreign minister Angelino Alfano wrote on Twitter.

The diplomatic envoy, set to start on Tuesday, is the first for any Western nation after governments pulled out when Libya ...