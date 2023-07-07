Ad
Tensions between Tunisians and migrants in Sfax reached a tipping point on 3 July after a Tunisian man was killed in clashes with sub-Saharan migrants (Photo: Josephus Thomas)

Tensions and a murder at Tunisia's departure port for Lampedusa

Migration
Africa
by Stephen Quillen, Sfax, Tunisia,

Sub-Saharan migrants in Tunisia's coastal town of Sfax are "afraid for their lives" amid a violent crackdown against them that has resulted in hundreds of attacks, evictions, and expulsions to the Libyan border, say rights groups and migrants.

The racist backlash has reignited scrutiny over a proposed €1bn-plus EU-Tunisia migration deal that would bolster Tunisia's security services and encourage frontline European states to send asylum-seekers back to the North African country.

Author Bio

Stephen Quillen is a Tunis-based journalist and editor covering North African affairs. He has also written for The Telegraph, Al Monitor, Middle East Eye, and The Arab Weekly.

Tensions between Tunisians and migrants in Sfax reached a tipping point on 3 July after a Tunisian man was killed in clashes with sub-Saharan migrants

