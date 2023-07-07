Tensions and a murder at Tunisia's departure port for Lampedusa

Sub-Saharan migrants in Tunisia's coastal town of Sfax are "afraid for their lives" amid a violent crackdown against them that has resulted in hundreds of attacks, evictions, and expulsions to the Libyan border, say rights groups and migrants.

The racist backlash has reignited scrutiny over a proposed €1bn-plus EU-Tunisia migration deal that would bolster Tunisia's security services and encourage frontline European states to send asylum-seekers back to the North African country.

T...