euobserver
MSF's Geo Barents during at rescue earlier this week (Photo: MSF)

Almost 800 people stranded at sea on Xmas Eve on rescue boats

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Almost 800 people on three NGO rescue vessels remain stranded at sea in the Mediterranean ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The charity ships are hoping to disembark those they rescued, including infants and newborns, but have yet to be assigned a port of safety from any EU state. Most disembarkations take place in Italy.

Humanitarian rescue ship Geo Barents, run by Doctors Without Borders, has 458 people onboard. The German-based charity Sea-Eye-4 has 216, while SOS Mediterranee'...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

MSF's Geo Barents during at rescue earlier this week (Photo: MSF)

Migration

