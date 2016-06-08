Czech minister: Our migration policy is now EU mainstream

The four countries of the Visegrad Group "were right" about the migration crisis and some of their positions have since been adopted by the EU, Czech Europe minister Tomas Prouza has told EUobserver.

The so-called V4 countries - the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland - were the most vocal opponents of Germany's welcoming policy towards refugees last year, and of the decision to relocate asylum seekers from Greece and Italy to other EU countries.

In a rare show of discor...