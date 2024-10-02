Ad
euobserver
Magnus Brunner is slated to become the next European Commissioner for home affairs (Photo: European Union)

Austria's pick for EU internal affairs commissioner stays silent on migration

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

As the commissioner-designate on internal affairs and migration, Austria's Magnus Brunner has the daunting task of rolling out new EU rules on asylum among the 27 member states.

At home, the 52-year-old finance minister is seen as a serious and pragmatic politician. He's been praised for his work on financial, economic and competition policy.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Austrian bank's expansion plans in Russia shamed by MEPs
A new era? Austria’s far-right win sparks concern — but also celebration
Magnus Brunner is slated to become the next European Commissioner for home affairs (Photo: European Union)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections