EU mini-summit to 'slow flows' of refugees

Leaders of frontline states on the Balkan migrant trail are in talks on hosting hundreds of extra border guards to “slow down the flows” of refugees.

The proposal, seen by EUobserver, was put forward by the European Commission ahead of a mini-summit, being held in Brussels on Sunday (25 October), on the crisis.

The 16-point plan says Frontex, the EU border control agency in Warsaw, is to deploy staff on the Greek-Albanian and Greek-Macedonian border “to focus on exit checks” and ...