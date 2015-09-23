EU summit focuses on border security, Turkey

EU leaders in Brussels on Wednesday (23 September) are in talks on broader aspects of the migrant crisis, following a difficult deal on relocations Tuesday.
The focus will be on helping Turkey to keep Syrian refugees on its soil and to crack down on smuggler networks, on strengthening external borders, and on aiding third countries in the Middle East and Africa.
“We have now reached a critical point where we need to end mutual recriminations and misunderstandings”, Donald Tusk, E...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.